SCOOBA, Miss. — A Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman says a wreck on a rural highway has killed eight people.
Sgt. Andy West said the patrol received a call just before 3:30 a.m. Monday about the two-vehicle wreck on Mississippi Highway 16 east of Scooba, near the Alabama state line.
WTOK reported that Kemper County Sheriff James Moore said a box truck and a passenger van collided head-on.
