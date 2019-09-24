ST. PAUL, Minn. — Law enforcement officials say they've seized 75,000 vaping cartridges in Anoka County.
The Department of Public Safety says the cartridges are believed to have come from out of state for distribution in Minnesota.
Lung illnesses tied to vaping have become a major health concern in recent months, with hundreds of people stricken nationwide and at least nine deaths. The cause is unknown, but investigators are examining black market vaping products.
Many victims reported vaping liquids containing THC, the component of marijuana that gives a high.
