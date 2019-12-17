More from Star Tribune
National
Sexual arousal study investigated at Iowa home for disabled
Few details are being released about an investigation conducted by civil rights officials from the U.S. Department of Justice into possible human experiments focused on sexual arousal at a state-run Iowa institution for disabled residents, but Gov. Kim Reynolds recently acknowledged that the state's response to long-term issues at Glenwood Resource Center was inadequate.
National
NJ lawmakers pass marijuana referendum for 2020 ballot
A super-majority of New Jersey lawmakers on Monday passed a proposed ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana, putting the referendum before voters on the 2020 ballot.
Movies
Want to alienate a 'Star Wars' fan? Here's how
"Star Wars" fans have more opinions than the galaxy has planets. Arguing about them is now essential to the fan experience.
Variety
Dozens potentially exposed to toxic mercury in Houston spill
Dozens of people in Houston potentially were exposed to the toxic metal mercury after it was spilled outside a Walmart, a Sonic Drive-In and a gas station, officials said. Federal and local investigators were trying to determine if the spills were intentional. Fire Chief Sam Pena said up to 60 people were asked to take decontamination showers and a pregnant woman was taken to a hospital as a precaution.