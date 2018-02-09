ATLANTA — Officials say a man driving a stolen vehicle in Atlanta was killed when he fled a traffic stop and was shot by a state trooper.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told reporters that an Atlanta police officer spotted the stolen car Friday afternoon and tried to pull it over, but the driver wouldn't stop.

Miles says a state trooper tried to disable the stolen vehicle but it continued going and hit a police car. She says that at that point the trooper opened fire and the vehicle hit another car at a home.

The spokeswoman says the driver was hit by the gunfire. But she says it hasn't been determined whether the shots or the crash killed the man.

The trooper was not injured.