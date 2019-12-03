The official state of Minnesota Christmas tree goes in place Tuesday afternoon outside the governor’s residence on Summit Avenue in St. Paul.

Foresters from Department of Natural Resources cut down the 25-foot-tall balsam fir on Monday in the General C.C. Andrews State Forest in Pine County.

Each year, the state Department of Natural Resources selects the official tree from one of Minnesota’s 59 state forests. The search stretches for months before one is chosen.

“I look for a tall tree that’s nicely shaped and well filled out,” said DNR forester Jean Mouelle, who has many years of experience managing this task. “It also has to be in a location where it will not be damaged when dropped, and where foresters can easily remove it from the forest and load it onto a trailer.”

Once in place Tuesday, the 40-year-old tree is prepared for lighting on Thursday, weather permitting.

Later in the month, holiday tours of the residence are given, with volunteers providing musical entertainment:

• Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Armstrong Chamber Singers.

• Dec. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Pianist Paulette Day.

• Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.: South St. Paul Secondary Choir.

The interior of the residence is decorated by Twin Cities designers.