TUCSON, Ariz. — A medical examiner says two soldiers helping secure the Mexico border in Arizona died by suicide.
Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Greg Hess said Thursday the soldiers died of self-inflicted gunshot wounds.
Officials say 20-year-old Pfc. Steven Hodges of Menifee, California, died June 1 near Nogales, and 21-year-old Pfc. Kevin Christian of Haslet, Texas, died Sunday in Ajo, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) from Nogales.
Both soldiers were assigned to the Southwest Border Support Mission.
Military officials say the circumstances of the deaths are under investigation.
About 2,400 service members are assigned to the border mission.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
The Latest: 9 hopefuls would decriminalize border crossings
The Latest on the second Democratic presidential debate (all times local):
National
Sanders, centrist Dems dispute party's future; all hit Trump
Fiery liberal Bernie Sanders slapped back at his party's centrist candidates Thursday night in a raucous presidential debate that underscored deep ideological divisions that are starting to shape the party's winding search for a nominee to take on President Donald Trump.
National
The Latest: Government contests request on migrant camps
The Latest on conditions at government detention centers for immigrant children (all times local):
National
AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Dem debate opener, Night 2
Ten Democrats seeking the presidency sparred on a Miami stage Thursday in the second night of the opening round of 2020 campaign debates.
Politics
Who won the first debate? Experts weigh in
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the only person on the stage Wednesday polling in double digits, was expected to be the star of the first Democratic debate…