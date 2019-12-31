NASSAU, Bahamas — At least 80 people living in government-run storm shelters have tested positive for tuberculosis in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the health minister of the Bahamas said.
The patients are being further screened as medical officials await test results, Health Minister Duane Sands said Monday.
A 15-year-old boy at a gym being used as a shelter tested positive for tuberculosis this month, he said.
Dorian hit the islands of Grand Bahama and Abaco in early September as a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane, killing at least 70 people and causing more than an estimated $3 billion in damage.
Tens of thousands of people were left homeless, and dozens of others remain missing.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Pakistan starts heath cards for trans people to improve care
Pakistan began issuing special health ID cards for transgender people on Tuesday as way to lessen health care discrimination.
World
Official says 80 in Bahamas shelters after Dorian have TB
At least 80 people living in government-run storm shelters have tested positive for tuberculosis in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the health minister of the Bahamas said.
World
Germany shuts nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy
Germany is shutting down one of its seven remaining nuclear power plants as part of a planned phase-out of atomic energy production by the end of 2022.
World
Rio police identify suspect of attack on Netflix filmmakers
Police in Rio de Janeiro have identified one of the people responsible for a gasoline bomb attack targeting satirists behind a Christmas program on Netflix that some critics have described as blasphemous.
World
Brazil's Bolsonaro keeps to far right, faces tough 2nd year
Heading into his second year as Brazil's president, Jair Bolsonaro has held firm to his combative culture-warrior policies while feuding with critics at home and abroad — an approach that has thrilled supporters but eroded his efforts to win allies and lift the world's 9th-largest economy out of its doldrums.