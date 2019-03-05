JAKARTA, Indonesia — A rescue official says rocks as big as trucks buried miners during the collapse of an unlicensed Indonesian gold mine last week, as the effort to find victims recovered more bodies, body parts and belongings.

The director of operations at the national search and rescue agency, Budi Purnama, said three intact bodies, body parts and backpacks and shoes were recovered Tuesday. He said one body and part of a leg were recovered Monday.

That raises the death toll to at least 13. Authorities are unsure how many people were in the remote mine in North Sulawesi when it collapsed a week ago but the national disaster agency has said as many as 100.

Purnama said, "The rocks that hit the miners were large, some as big as a truck."