EL RENO, Okla. — The National Weather Service says a likely tornado has destroyed a motel and caused other damage in the Oklahoma City area.
Meteorologist Rick Smith in Norman says the suspected twister hit El Reno on Saturday night as a powerful storm system rolled through the state. Smith says crews will assess the damage on Sunday to determine the severity.
The American Budget Value Inn was destroyed by the storm. Video at the scene showed emergency crews sifting through the rubble after part of the motel's second story collapsed. Trailers at a mobile home park adjacent to the motel were also damaged.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
