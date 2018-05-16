KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says government forces have pushed back the Taliban from a western city.

Farah provincial Gov. Abdul Basir Salangi said Wednesday more than 300 Taliban fighters have been killed in the gunbattle for the provincial capital, also called Farah.

He says 25 government forces also died.

Salangi says residents have begun clearing the city including removing the bodies of almost 40 Taliban fighters.