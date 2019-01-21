QUETTA, Pakistan — A Pakistani official says a methane gas explosion in a coalmine in the country's southwest has killed at least three miners.
Mine official Abdul Wali says that four coal miners were also missing after Monday's incident in the village of Duki in Baluchistan province. He says a rescue operation is underway but that chances of survivals are slim.
Duki village is located about 160 kilometers, or 100 miles, north of Quetta, the provincial capital of Baluchistan.
Such mining incidents are common in Pakistan mainly because of poor safety measures.
