MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An official at a Tennessee sheriff's office says an on-duty deputy has been wounded in a shooting that killed a suspect.
Shelby County Sheriff's Lt. Anthony Buckner tells WMC-TV the deputy was shot in the leg outside a Memphis apartment complex Wednesday morning.
News outlets report the suspect was declared dead at the scene and the deputy was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to non-critical.
Authorities haven't released the identities of the suspect or deputy. Buckner says deputies were in the area searching for a wanted person. He said that person fled and when officers encountered the suspect again and an altercation occurred before the shooting. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating.
