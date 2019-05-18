KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says that a bomb blast in the western province of Herat has killed at least two people, including a child.
Gelani Farhad, a spokesman for the province's governor, says that 14 people were wounded in Saturday morning's attack in the Obe area, including the district administrative chief.
Farhad said that a remotely controlled bomb went off when the district chief's vehicle was passing by the area's main market.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Taliban insurgents are active in the province and regularly target Afghan officials and security forces.
