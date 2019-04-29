HONOLULU — Three people died Monday in a helicopter crash in suburban Honolulu, fire officials said.
The crash occurred in Kailua along a two-lane road connecting the commercial center of town with residential areas.
Honolulu Fire Captain Scot Seguirant said he didn't immediately know how many people were on board the helicopter or whether any houses or cars were involved in the crash.
No further details were available on those killed.
Kailua is a town of 50,000 people about a 30-minute drive from downtown Honolulu.
It's home to a Marine Corps base. In recent years it's become a popular destination for tourists to go to the beach, hike and shop.
