TIRO, Ohio — Ohio authorities say officers fatally shot a man who fired a shotgun at a state trooper, fled to a home and took aim at responding officers.

Investigators haven't publicly identified the man killed Monday night in the confrontation in rural Crawford County, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Cleveland.

The county sheriff's office says a trooper saw the man walking in a roadway and stopped to talk to him. It says the man fired once at the patrol car, ran into a field and then to his home.

Authorities say the armed man then exited the home toward officers, didn't obey their commands and pointed a firearm at them. He was shot and died at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.