FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Texas say officers who responded to a phone call from a home have found four bodies inside the residence in what authorities are describing as "an isolated incident."
Fort Worth police say officers discovered the bodies Monday at the home in a residential neighborhood with an elementary school nearby in the northern part of the city.
Investigators have not released any other details, including the manner of death.
Police indicated that there's no ongoing threat to the public.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
National
Kansas' new governor vetoes mandate on abortion 'reversal'
Kansas' new Democratic governor on Monday vetoed a measure that would require clinics and doctors to tell their patients about a disputed treatment to stop a medication abortion after a woman has taken the first of two pills.
National
Democrats criticize GOP state rep for chats about spying
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other state Democrats are criticizing a conservative state representative for appearing to support spying on political opponents.
Variety
Israeli teen who fell to death in Yosemite was taking photo
An Israeli teenager who fell to his death last year at an iconic waterfall in California's Yosemite National Park was trying to mimic a popular social media photograph when he fell, authorities said.
Variety
Customers videotaped at spa in Robert Kraft case sue authorities
Nearly three dozen men and women have filed a federal class-action lawsuit accusing Florida authorities of unlawfully videotaping them as they received legal massages at a parlor where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others allegedly paid for sex.
Variety
Tips for Minnesota drivers on new 'hands-free' cellphone law
"One-touch functions" will still be allowed if the phone is accessed without holding it, typing or scrolling. Here are some options.