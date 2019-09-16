Authorities on Monday released the names of five officers involved in the fatal shooting of a Richfield man more than a week ago.

The three Richfield and two Edina police officers remain on paid administrative leave after the Sept. 7 shooting of Brian Quinones.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office issued a news release naming the Edina officers as Nicholas Pederson, a four-year veteran of the department; and Benjamin Wenande, also a four-year veteran of the force.

The Richfield officers were identified as Joseph Carroll, a four-year veteran; Dylan Schultz, a three-year veteran; and Macabe Stariha, a two-year veteran of the department.

The sheriff’s office said it was naming the officers now that interviews with them have been completed.

According to authorities: Quinones, 30, was killed in Richfield near E. 77th Street and Cedar Avenue after allegedly running a stop light about 10:20 p.m. in Edina. Edina officers pursued him into Richfield.

Quinones, who livestreamed the pursuit on Facebook, exited his stopped vehicle at one point and allegedly confronted police while he was armed with a knife, police have said.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting.