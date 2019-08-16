MADISON, Wis. — A shooting on the Beltline in Madison is delaying the morning commute.
Dane County dispatchers received a report of a driver shooting at another vehicle about 8 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement officers are in the area near Rimrock Rd. looking for shell casings. There are no reports of injuries.
