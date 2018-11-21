Police in Stillwater fatally shot and killed a man on Wednesday who they said was armed with a knife.

The encounter occurred at a home in the 1200 block of 4th Street S., according to Stillwater Police Chief John Gannaway.

One officer discharged a gun, while another fired a Taser, the chief said.

Officers from the Stillwater, Bayport and Oak Park Heights police departments were called to the residence on a report of a man being suicidal, Gannaway said.

Officers encountered the man, who they said had a knife, and opened fire.

He was taken to nearby Lakeview Hospital and pronounced dead. His identity has yet to be released.

Police body-worn cameras and squad car cameras were in use at the time, the chief said. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has been asked to lead the investigation.

This is the third instance this month in the Twin Cities area of police fatally shooting someone, all of whom were said to be suicidal.

Travis Jordan, 36, was shot in north Minneapolis on Nov. 9 outside his home in the 3700 block of Morgan Avenue. The BCA said Jordan had a large kitchen knife on him at the time when he emerged from the front door.

That same day, an officer in Shakopee shot a man who pointed a gun at him at a house in the 800 block of Apgar Street, according to police. The man was identified as 61-year-old James Paul Hanchett.

Both of those encounters remain under investigation by the BCA.