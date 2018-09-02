GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan police department is investigating after officers handcuffed 11-year-old twins and a 17-year-old family friend at gunpoint while responding to a report of juveniles with a handgun.

The Grand Rapids Press posted police body camera footage of the Aug. 26 encounter along a Grand Rapids street.

Each boy was handcuffed and searched. All of the boys were later released without being charged.

Grand Rapids police Chief David Rahinsky said officers followed department policy on interacting with youth and that "when the allegation is someone has a firearm, the response has to be appropriate."

Rahinsky also said the handcuffs were removed when no gun was found and that a grandfather was contacted.

The twin's mother, Juanita Ligon, says her boys were racially profiled. All three boys are black.