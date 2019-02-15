A Hubbard County sheriff’s deputy reportedly exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect Thursday night during a pursuit.

An incident began around 9:15 p.m. near the Hubbard-Cass County line, near the intersection of 190th Street. At some point, a male suspect shot at an officer, who returned fire, according to emergency dispatch audio.

The suspect was said to have fled on foot from the scene southwest of Nevis, Minn., a small town about 45 miles from Bemidji.

It remains unclear whether an officer was injured during the gunfire. First responders called for air care, but were told that the helicopter couldn’t fly due to weather conditions, according to dispatch audio.

Law enforcement officials gathered at the Nevis Fire Hall to develop a response plan, audio stated. Officers from Hubbard, Cass and Wadena counties were involved, and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to investigate.

Hubbard County Sheriff Cory Aukes declined to comment when reached by phone late Thursday, saying “no public information is available at this time.”

