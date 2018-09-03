ATLANTA — A police officer has been shot near a Walmart store in Georgia.
Local media outlets report the officer was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon following the shooting in Covington. His condition was not immediately known.
Police say officers were responding to report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran behind the store and fired, hitting one of the officers.
One suspect was shot and killed at the scene; two others are in police custody.
The incident happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Covington is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
4 killed in house fire in Kentucky; foul play not suspected
Police say four people have died in a house fire in western Kentucky.
Nation
Body of 1 person found after boats crash on Colorado River
The body of a California woman who was among four people missing after two boats crashed on the Colorado River was found Monday, authorities said.
TV & Media
Big Ten Network suspends analyst Braylon Edwards for tweets
The Big Ten Network has indefinitely suspended college football analyst Braylon Edwards for violating its social media policy after the former Michigan receiver tweeted harsh…
Nation
Tropical Storm Gordon brings hurricane watch to Gulf Coast
Tropical Storm Gordon lashed South Florida with heavy rains and high winds on Monday, forcing holiday beachgoers to drier ground. Weather forecasters said the storm could strengthen to near-hurricane force by the time it hits the central U.S. Gulf Coast.
Nation
BC-BKL--WNBA Playoff Glance
Phoenix 101, Dallas 83Los Angeles 75, Minnesota 68Washington 96, Los Angeles 64Phoenix 96, Connecticut 86Sunday, Aug. 26: Seattle 91, Phoenix 87Tuesday, Aug. 28: Seattle 91,…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.