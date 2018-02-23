DUMFRIES, Va. — A man has been shot by an officer working with a U.S. Marshals Service task force after he allegedly got into a physical struggle with the officer at a Virginia hotel.

It happened Friday morning at the Days Inn in Dumfries while members of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve arrest warrants from Prince William County on a man believed to be staying in one of the rooms.

As task force members were attempting to enter the room, the suspect fled out a window.

Prince William County police said the man confronted a member of the task force. During the altercation, the officer shot the suspect.

The man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.