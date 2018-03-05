Authorities say one person was injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday morning on Interstate 94 a few miles east of Moorhead.

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating the incident, which occurred around 10:30 a.m. on the westbound lanes of I-94. No troopers were hurt and one person suffered a gun shot wound, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the State Patrol.

Westbound traffic on I-94 was being rerouted at exit 15 near Downer, Minn.

Few other details were immediately available.