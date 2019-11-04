COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Cottage Grove police report an officer-involved shooting in the St. Paul suburb.
The Cottage Grove Police Department says on its Facebook page the department is on the scene of the shooting Monday near Hidden Valley Trail. Police say there is no longer a threat to the safety of area residents.
Multiple agencies are assisting. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.
