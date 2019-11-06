LEON, Wis. — Monroe County sheriff's officials say an officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Leon, which is south of Sparta.
It happened about 9 p.m. Tuesday at a bar called the Cotter Pin along Highway 27. Sheriff's Lt. Jeffrey Spencer tells WXOW-TV none of the officers involved were hurt, but he was unable to provide details on what transpired. Spencer says the general public is not in danger.
The Wisconsin State Patrol was on scene with sheriff's deputies Tuesday night.
An outside agency will investigate.
