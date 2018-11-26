MILWAUKEE — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting on Milwaukee's west side.
The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was serving a warrant in the neighborhood when the shooting occurred Monday morning.
A suspect is in custody. Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales is on the scene.
