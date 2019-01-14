A domestic situation Sunday in Duluth ended in a shooting that left a man and police K-9 dead and a police officer wounded.

Officers responded to a call about a domestic assault with a weapon at a home on Skyline Parkway. A man was holed up inside a residence and after police negotiated with the man for more than an hour he fired at police. One officer was struck and his K-9 partner was killed, a statement from the Duluth Police Department said.

Police returned fire and entered the residence, where they found the man dead, the statement said.

The officer who was struck was taken to a hospital for treatment and released, Duluth police said.

More information is expected to be released Monday.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will conduct an investigation.