A Metro Transit police officer who asked a light-rail passenger about his immigration status — a request caught on video that went viral — was not fired by the department, but resigned on his own, according to the labor union that represents police officers.

Andy Lamers, who remains as a full-time member of the New Hope police department, “was not terminated by Metro Transit for any policy violation, as some media reports have indicated,” said Sean Gormley, executive director of Law Enforcement Labor Services.

Rather, Lamers “resigned on his own accord, in part to try to spare Metro Transit from further scrutiny. He regrets the attention this issue has brought to his fellow officers at Metro Transit,” Gormley said in a statement.

Ariel Vences-Lopez, a 23-year-old man from Mexico, was approached by Metro Transit police conducting a fare check while riding the Blue Line light rail on May 14. The interaction was caught on a cellphone video by another passenger, Minneapolis artist Ricardo Levins Morales, who posted it on Facebook several days later.

In the video, Lamers asks Vences-Lopez, “Are you here legally?” The video subsequently went viral and was the subject of national and international news reports.

Metro Transit responded that officers are “not trained or empowered to act as federal immigration authorities,” according to a statement issued by Police Chief John Harrington.

The department stated that Lamers, who was part-time, was no longer employed there, and that it had launched an internal investigation into the matter.

Gormley said Lamers is “an experienced, dedicated police officer with an exemplary record of service.” He noted that “many police departments have no specific rules in place about this issue.”

After the video interaction on the train, Vences-Lopez was arrested by Metro Transit police on three misdemeanors — suspicion of obstructing the legal process, giving an officer a false name and fare evasion, according to a Metro Transit police report.

Vences-Lopez was deported a day after his arrest, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Immigration and Customs Enforcement. On May 23, a federal immigration judge issued Vences-Lopez a final order of removal. He will remain in ICE custody pending removal from the United States, said ICE spokesman Shawn Neudauer.