MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — Authorities say a man who was shot by an officer in Tennessee has died.

News outlets cite a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that says a Morristown police officer fired at 46-year-old Kenneth Carter on Thursday as Carter used his car to ram a police vehicle. Police were attempting to take him into custody on several outstanding warrants at the time.

He was shot in the leg and lower abdomen. He was treated at the scene and then taken to a hospital, where he died.

TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart says a female passenger in Carter's vehicle was not injured. No officers were hurt.

The charges for which Carter was wanted have not been released.

The shooting is under investigation.