GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A police officer making a welfare check found four people dead in a North Dakota home Thursday.
Administrators at Lewis and Clark Elementary School asked for the check on the home on the city's south side. The responding officer saw what appeared to be a body inside the home and went in.
No information was immediately released about how the four died. Lt. Derik Zimmel said more details would be released later Thursday or Friday.
Police were withholding the names of the dead until relatives have been notified.
Police said there was no indication of a threat to the public but that they couldn't say for certain.
The investigation is active.
