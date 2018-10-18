SILVER SPRING, Md. — Prosecutors have concluded that a Maryland police officer was justified in fatally shooting a man who barricaded himself and his 3-year-old son inside his ex-girlfriend's townhouse and began lighting fires.
Howard County State's Attorney Dario Broccolino's office reviewed the July 23 shooting of Jean Carlos Natera-Perez before determining Montgomery County Police Officer Edward Cochran's actions were justified. Police announced prosecutors' decision in a statement Wednesday.
The statement says an officer responding to a reported assault saw Perez with blood on his clothes and holding a knife at his ex-girlfriend's Silver Spring home.
The statement says Perez refused to leave the home or release his son before starting fires. After the child began screaming, Cochran shot Perez through a bedroom window.
Perez died two days later. His son was unharmed.
