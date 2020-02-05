WARRIOR, Ala. — A police chase near Birmingham, Alabama, ended with an officer shot and critically wounded and four people in custody early Wednesday.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle on Interstate 65 about 10 p.m. Tuesday and the driver wouldn't pull over, news outlets reported. A patrol car from the town of Kimberly joined in and the officer wound up being shot.

The officer was being treated at a hospital in critical condition, and authorities did not immediately release a name.

A suspect identified in a public bulletin as Preston Chyenne Johnson, 37, was arrested along with three other people early Wednesday, according to police in Warrior.

Johnson has been arrested multiple times on drug possession and other charges over the last decade, court records show.