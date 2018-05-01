UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police in Maryland say a police officer has been charged with engaging in a sexual act with a minor that he recently met on a dating website.
A Prince George's County police news release says the mother of the victim called police after finding 25-year-old Nathan Clinkscale in her teenage daughter's bedroom.
News outlets report the Metropolitan police officer was charged with third-degree sex offense Monday and is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
Metropolitan police called the accusations against Clinkscale "disgraceful" and said he had been immediately placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Court date for woman sentenced to life when she was a teen
Attorneys for a woman who killed a man when she was a 16-year-old prostitute say she was a sex-trafficking victim afraid for her life — but prosecutors say she killed the man to rob him.
Variety
Off-duty Georgia State officer shoots man at bus station
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting by an off-duty Georgia State University Police officer.
Nation
Someone's been trashing an SUV: 3 bears seen at Florida home
This visit was no fairytale. Three bears were found outside a Florida home, one stuck inside an SUV. Now state wildlife officials are working to trap an adult female they believe was at the home.
Nation
Officer charged with engaging in sexual act with minor
Police in Maryland say a police officer has been charged with engaging in a sexual act with a minor that he recently met on a dating website.
Stage & Arts
Tony Award nominations Tuesday promise clash of big brands
Whichever show garners the most Tony Award nominations on Tuesday will very likely sound familiar.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.