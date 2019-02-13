MEDFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts university is condemning the posting of what some are calling anti-Semitic flyers outside a campus Jewish organization.

The Tufts Daily student newspaper reports that more than two dozen flyers depicting militarized pigs were found posted on the exterior of the Granoff Family Hillel Center at Tufts University on Tuesday.

One featuring cartoon images of pigs holding guns called for the destruction of the "Israeli Apartheid Forces."

Many of the images date to the 1960s and the Black Panther Party, but Rabbi Naftali Brawer says some were posted on Hillel windows facing inward and "we were clearly targeted as a Jewish center." They were found nowhere else on campus.

Tufts President Anthony Monaco called the posters "profoundly disturbing and hurtful" and says the university is investigating.