CHICAGO — Chicago Police say an off-duty officer was shot in the head while driving through the city's South Side and is in critical condition.
Police say the 25-year-old off-duty officer was driving a few blocks from the department's headquarters at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone in another vehicle opened fire.
Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was undergoing emergency surgery.
Police say no arrests have been made.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
2 men charged with stealing truck they were test driving
Authorities say two men held an employee at a Missouri car dealership at gunpoint and stole a truck they were test driving.
Nation
A grim border drowning underlines peril facing many migrants
The man and his 23-month-old daughter lay face down in shallow water along the bank of the Rio Grande, his black shirt hiked up to his chest with the girl tucked inside. Her arm was draped around his neck suggesting she clung to him in her final moments.
Nation
South Carolina man found in pond wasn't killed by alligator
Authorities in South Carolina say a man found dead in a pond with alligator bites did not die in a gator attack.
Nation
Western Panama hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake
There were no reports of damage in Panama after a 6.3 magnitude quake rattled the country's western region near the border with Costa Rica early Wednesday.
National
Robert Mueller to testify publicly before 2 House committees
Former special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify publicly before Congress on July 17 after Democrats issued subpoenas to compel him to appear, the chairmen of two House committees announced.