– Odyssey Sims scored 21 points and Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Lynx edged the Connecticut Sun 74-71 on Saturday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sun had been the last unbeaten team at home but now are 6-1.

Danielle Robinson, who had 13 points, made two free throws with 54.2 seconds left to put the Lynx (8-6) ahead 72-69. Then she made two more with 8.2 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Connecticut, though, fought back. Rachel Banham made a layup with 2.5 seconds left, getting the Sun within 74-71 and Napheesa Collier committed a turnover but Alyssa Thomas missed a desperation three-pointer.

Collier scored 10 in her first return to Connecticut where she had a stellar college career before being a first-round draft pick.

Jasmine Thomas led the Sun (9-5), which has lost four in a row, with 16 points. Connecticut had won a franchise-record 14 straight home games going back to last season.

The Lynx trailed 58-54 entering the fourth quarter. Lexie Brown quickly cut the deficit to one with a three-pointer and another three by her at the 7:19 put Minnesota ahead to stay at 62-60. Sims made back-to-back jumpers for a 70-65 lead with 2:38 to go.