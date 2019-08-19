– Despite a game-high 30 points by Odyssey Sims, the Lynx lost to the Storm 82-74 in Seattle on Sunday.

Jordin Canada scored 14 points to lead the Storm, which never trailed in the game. Jewell Loyd and Natasha Howard had 13 points apiece, Kaleena Mosqueda-Lewis added 11 and Mercedes Russell and Alysha Clark scored 10 apiece for Seattle (15-13).

Clark made a pull-up jumper, stole a pass and then fed Canada for a basket that made it 11-0 midway through the first quarter. Minnesota went 0-for-5 from the field and committed six turnovers during that span.

Sims scored 18 of her season-high 30 points in the third quarter as the Lynx (13-14) trimmed their deficit to 67-63. Loyd converted a three-point play to spark a 9-2 run to open the fourth and Minnesota never again threatened. Sims made 11 of her 14 shots from the field.

Napheesa Collier scored 16 points and Sylvia Fowles added 11 for the Lynx. They have lost three of their past four games.