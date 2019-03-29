CHANTILLY, Va. — Authorities say a reported odor in the cabin caused a flight from the Washington region to be diverted after takeoff and seven passengers were taken to a hospital for evaluation.
The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority said in a statement that United Airlines flight 1675 from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport was headed to San Francisco on Friday morning when it was diverted to Dulles International Airport.
Officials say the Boeing 737 landed at Dulles without incident and seven passengers were taken to hospitals for further evaluation.
United said in a statement that customers would be rebooked on flights to San Francisco from Dulles.
