Odds of a Frost or Freeze Increase Saturday AM

First Widespread Frost and Freeze of the Season

BRRRR - take a look at the low temperature forecast for Saturday morning. This could be are first widespread frost/freeze of the season across much of the state. Other than the immediate core of the metro, many will likely wake up to patchy frost on Saturday morning around the Twin Cities. This will also be the first time the Twin Cities will drops into the 30s since April 29th! Up north there will be a killing freeze and for folks sick of dealing with seasonal allergies, this is going to be a welcome sight.

Average First Frost?

While must of the state still has yet to see its first frost of the season, a few locations up north have already dipped into the 20s earlier this month. Note that the average first frost date (32F) typically happens ~October 10th around the Twin Cities. Much of the rest of the state typically sees it between September 21st-30th. So, on average, we are only 2 weeks away from our first official frost here in the Twin Cities. #WinterIsComing

Fall Color Peeping

Thanks to the park staff at Cascade River State Park along MN's North Shore for the picutre below. They say that nearby maples are starting to turn color and they sure look brilliant don't they?

MN DNR Fall Color Update

The MN DNR continues to update their fall color report for the 2018 fall season and fall colors are starting to show up fast! Most of northwestern MN is reporting 50%-75% color, while 10%-25% is now showing up across the Twin Cities Metro! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE: ____________________________________________________________________________

Typical dates for peak fall colors in Minnesota

According to the MN DNR, the typical peak for fall color starts in mid/late September across far northern Minnesota, while folks in the Twin Cities enjoy it around late September to mid October.



"THIS YEAR'S FALL COLORS WILL BE STUNNING. HERE'S WHEN & WHERE THEY'LL PEAK NEAR YOU"

"Although it may feel like this hot and steamy summer may never end, fall -- with its mercifully cooler weather, pumpkin drinks, and changing leaves -- is nearly upon us. So, it'd behoove you to start looking at the trees. The changing of the seasons brings with it ample reason to break out a flannel shirt and walk through the stunning fall foliage all across the country, and thanks to the above-average moisture and temperatures this summer, you'll have plenty of time to ensure that you can venture into the woods and take it all in. You may have missed your chance to fit in another summer trip this year, but on the bright side, you have more than enough time to plot an adventure through American's stunning forests to catch the changing leaves, or dare we say go "leaf peeping." To make matters even easier, SmokyMountains.com has released its annual interactive fall foliage forecast map, predicting when and where the leaves will be at their most vibrant hues of red, yellow, orange, and brown. And while there's no forecast that's 100% accurate, the map can serve as your primary resource if you're inclined to wander into the woods this fall." See more from Thrillist HERE:

Seasonal Allergies... SNIFF SNIFF

Thanks to a VERY wet September, allergies over the last several days have been a little less annoying. However, we still have yet to see our first frost/freeze, so seasonal sufferers may still have to deal with waves of higher pollen counts. The upcoming forecast suggests that we will have slightly better allergy conditions with readings in the low to low-medium range through the weekend.

See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________________________________ "How Weather Affects Allergy Forecast" "Weather plays a direct role in the severity and length of the allergy season. Weather conditions will increase the amount of pollen production to yield high pollen levels or decrease pollen production to yield low pollen levels. A mild winter can signify an early allergy season, since trees tend to start pollinating earlier. Dry, windy weather spreads pollen quickly, producing a higher distribution of pollen…increasing allergy symptoms. A late freeze can delay tree pollination, producing lower pollen counts. Rain can reduce the pollen count by washing pollen from the air, thereby providing relief for allergy sufferers. Although sometimes rain can cause an adverse effect: rain in late fall or winter can increase tree pollination amounts, causing higher pollen levels. Increased rain in spring makes grass grow faster to produce more unwanted pollen." See more from Pollen.com HERE: ______________________________________________________________________________ Soggy September September has been a very wet month across much of the state and especially for folks in the south. Note that Sioux Falls, SD and Rochester, MN have both seen more than 7" of rain, which is more than 4.50" of rain above average for the month so far. The Twin Cities has even seen nearly 7" of rain this month, which is a little more than 4" above average for the month.

________________________________________________________________________ ________________________________________________________________________ US Drought Monitor - Minnesota Despite recent heavy rains across parts of the state, the latest update from the US Drought Monitor shows that parts of northwestern Minnesota are still considered to be moderate to severe drought. There really wasn't much of a change since last week; a little more than 8% of the region is considered to be in a moderate drought, while 0.27% of the region is under a severe drought. Abnormally dry conditions remain the same at 33%. ___________________________________________________________________

High Temps Friday

The high temperature spread across the state on Friday will be VERY chilly with readings only warming into the 40s and 50s. These temps will be nearly -15F to -20F below average and will feel more like mid/late October. Interestingly, there could be a few wet snowflakes early in the day across far northern MN.



Weather Outlook

The weather loop below from AM Friday to PM Saturday shows a light batch of rain/snow mix across far northern MN early Friday. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the state looks to remain dry through Saturday, Sunday brings us our next best chance of rain showers.

Rainfall Potential Through PM Sunday

According to the GFS model, areas of rain will be possible through the next few days. The heaviest rain looks to be found up north where some 0.5" tallies can't be ruled out. The Twin Cities could see a little light rain, mainly from Sunday's system.

Extended Temperature Outlook

The extended forecast as we head through the last few days of September and into the first half of October looks quite chilly. Highs look to be consistently in the 50s with a potential 70F high on Wednesday on October 3rd. Despite that, it definitely looks to be a very chilly stretch ahead.

________________________________________________________________________________ Odds of a Frost or Freeze Increase Saturday AM

By Paul Douglas There may be some frost on the pumpkin Saturday morning, especially if you live 20-30 minutes or more outside of downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Outlying suburbs will wake up to temperatures near 32F. When in doubt, bring tender plants indoors, cover them with newspaper or plastic, or write them off. The "urban heat island", residual heat from asphalt parking lots, homes and businesses, may keep close-in suburbs within the 494/694 loop frost-free, but it'll be a close call. And a hard freeze is likely north of St. Cloud; several hours below 28F - cold enough to kill off ragweed and mosquitoes. So there IS a cold, silver lining. A reinforcing cold front may spark a shower or sprinkle today, but most towns stay dry until Saturday night and Sunday. After a chilly start, Saturday should mellow into a fine fall day. Rain and a few T-storms linger Sunday into Wednesday. Another surge of rain late next week precedes a stronger cold front the first weekend of October. That said, I'm not retiring the shorts just yet (a futile act of protest?) We'll see more 60s & 70s in October.

Extended Forecast FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and brisk. Winds: NW 10-15. High: 53. FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Patchy frost develops. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 35 SATURDAY: Frost AM outside metro. Partly sunny. Winds: SE 7-12. High: 51. SUNDAY: More clouds, few showers likely. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 44. High: 53. MONDAY: Damp with periods of rain. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 46. High: 55. TUESDAY: Still unsettled. Risk of thunder. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 50 High: 63. WEDNESDAY: Showers and T-storms slowly taper. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 54. High: 69. THURSDAY: Some early sun. More rain late. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 49. High: 61.

______________________________________________________ This Day in Weather History

September 28th 1983: Late summer-like temperatures arrive in Minnesota with 91 degrees at Montevideo and 90 degrees at Elbow Lake. 1895: A 'furious wind' at Pleasant Mound in Blue Earth County blows down grain stacks and corn shocks.

_______________________________________________________ Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 28th Average High: 66F (Record: 91F set in 1898)

Average Low: 47F (Record: 26F set in 1942) Record Rainfall: 1.21" set in 1891

Record Snowfall: Trace set in 1945

_________________________________________________________ Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 28th Sunrise: 7:07am

Sunset: 6:59pm Hours of Daylight: ~11 hours & 52 minutes Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~3 minutes & 6 seconds

Daylight LOST since summer solstice (June 21st): 3 hours and 45 Minutes

__________________________________________________________ Moon Phase for September 28th at Midnight

3.1 Days Before Last Quarter Moon _________________________ What's in the Night Sky? According to EarthSky.org this is what will be visible in the night sky over the next several nights: "On September 28, 29 and 30, 2018, watch as the waning gibbous moon sweeps eastward through the constellation Taurus the Bull. The bright moon might make it tough to see all of the starlit figure of the Bull on these nights. But you should be able to make out Aldebaran, Taurus’ brightest star, as well as the tiny, misty, dipper-shaped Pleiades star cluster. Taurus is a far-northern constellation of the zodiac. That fact causes these stars to rise at an earlier hour in the Northern Hemisphere than in the Southern Hemisphere. The farther north you live, the earlier that Taurus climbs above your northwest horizon; and the farther south you live, the later that Taurus come up. If you’re not one to stay up late, get up before daybreak to view the moon and Taurus in the predawn sky."

__________________________________________________________________ "Arctic ice hit one of its lowest points on record, but there’s another grim statistic" "Sea ice in the Arctic has just about melted to its lowest point of 2018, and this reinforces a trend of dwindling ice atop the globe — where the climate is warming two to three times faster than the rest of the planet. As of last week, it's the sixth-lowest ice extent — known as the sea ice minimum — in nearly 40 years of satellite records, and with the summer's end it's likely to keep that ranking. This statistic alone might not carry the bite of 2012's extreme Arctic melt, in which the ice thawed to its lowest point ever recorded. Yet, a closer examination of what's transpired in the great north this year reveals the Arctic's ever-accelerating disappearance. "I don’t want the story to be 'This was a ho-hum year'," Jeremy Mathis, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration scientist who has led the agency's Arctic Research Program, said in an interview. "Even though the ice didn’t break an all-time record, it was still well below the historical average." See more from Mashable HERE:

____________________________________________________________________________ ____________________________________________________________________________ Typhoon Trami A Danger To Japan Into The Weekend - Also Tracking Kirk And Rosa

Praedictix Briefing: Thursday, September 27th, 2018 Trami remains a strong typhoon sitting east of Taiwan. As of late Thursday local time, Trami was the equivalent of a Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph and moving to the northeast at 1 mph.

local time, Trami was the equivalent of a Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph and moving to the northeast at 1 mph. While Trami is slow-moving at the moment, it will pick up forward speed as we head toward the weekend. The forecast path of the system would bring Trami across Japan as a typhoon through the weekend and into early next week, with most of the nation in the cone of uncertainty over the next five days. Trami would bring the potential of damaging winds, heavy rain leading to flash flooding and landslides, as well as storm surge along the coast of Japan late this week (across southern regions) into early next week. This includes Tokyo where strong winds and heavy rain will be possible Sunday into early Monday .

into early . We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Kirk which will move across the Lesser Antilles today, and Hurricane Rosa which will bring heavy rain to parts of the Southwest U.S. early next week. Trami On Satellite. Trami remains a strong typhoon sitting east of Taiwan even though the storm has weakened a little over the past 24 hours. As of 6 PM local time Thursday, Trami was the equivalent of a Category 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph. Trami continues to crawl, only moving to the northeast at 1 mph. Trami Track. Trami will continue to move very slowly through the end of the week in a general northwesterly direction. As we head toward the weekend, Trami will start to pick up forward speed moving to the north and eventually northeast. Impacts will start to be felt in parts of the Ryukyu Islands as soon as Friday with the actual center of the storm passing through the Islands during the weekend. The eventual path of Trami would bring this system into mainland Japan late in the weekend into early next week still at typhoon strength. Trami would bring the potential of damaging winds, heavy rain leading to flash flooding and landslides, as well as storm surge along the coast of Japan late this week (across southern regions) into early next week. This includes Tokyo, where strong winds and heavy rain will be possible Sunday into early Monday, with the worst conditions (including potential wind gusts of 50-65 mph) expected late Sunday into Sunday Night. Potential Strongest Wind Impacts. On the current track of Trami, the strongest wind impacts – typically along the path and on the east side of the system – could be across areas like Wakayama, Tsu, Nagoya, and Maebashi. It would appear the worst conditions would be expected west of Tokyo at the moment. These areas would currently have the highest potential of hurricane-force (74+ mph) winds that could knock out power. Heavy Rain Potential. Heavy rain will be a threat with Trami as well, with areas along the path of the system potentially picking up 3-12"+ of rain. This could lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Kirk Approaches The Lesser Antilles. In the Atlantic, we are tracking Tropical Storm Kirk which will bring the Lesser Antilles tropical storm conditions starting later today. As of the 5 AM AST update from the National Hurricane Center, Kirk had winds of 50 mph and was 85 miles east-northeast of Barbados, moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph. Gradual weakening is expected into the weekend with Kirk as the system moves into the Caribbean, becoming a remnant low in about 72 hours. Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, Dominica, Martinique, and Guadeloupe. Tropical Storm Watches are in place for St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Rainfall amounts of 4-6” are possible across the northern Windward and the southern Leeward Islands with up to 10 inches across Martinique and Dominica. Tracking Rosa. In the eastern Pacific, we’re tracking Hurricane Rosa, which is expected to become a major hurricane later today. As of the 3 AM MDT update, Rosa had winds of 85 mph and was located 485 miles southwest of the southern tip of Baja California, moving to the west at 12 mph. Rosa will continue to the west over the next 24-36 hours, turning north into the weekend and eventually northeast into early next week. By early next week, Rosa should be a tropical storm as it heads toward northern Baja California. Southwest Heavy Rain Potential. As Rosa approaches Baja California, moisture will be streaming into the Southwest late this weekend and into next week. This will bring the potential of heavy rain across the region, especially across parts of Arizona. The rainfall forecast over the next seven days shows the potential of at least 2” of rain through the middle of next week which could lead to flooding. D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix

___________________________________________________________________________ Tropical Climatology