THE Traveler: Rhett Arens of Stillwater.

The scene: Eight-limbed mollusks (octopuses, that is) hang out behind a restaurant on an iconic Greek isle.

The Destination: “My wife and I came across this scene while visiting Mykonos several years ago,” Arens wrote in an e-mail. “Away from the hustle and bustle of Mykonos Town, where the cruise ships anchor and the streets are filled with people, there are still quiet spots on the island like this scene from near Divounia Beach on the eastern side of the island.”

About this shot: “These octopuses were drying in the sun behind Markos Fish Taverna, where they would be served later that evening,” Arens wrote. “The iconic blue door behind the hanging line was glowing blue. This created a nice juxtaposition with the brown octopus.”

About those Blue Doors: “Everywhere we went in Greece, blue doors greeted us. The blue doors are said to represent nationalistic pride in the Greek flag. This one was particularly stunning given the overall scene.”

The Equipment: Arens used a Panasonic FZ200 camera.

