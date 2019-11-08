LOS ANGELES — The Producers Guild of America will honor Octavia Spencer for her work behind-the-camera at its 2020 awards show.
Spencer, who was among the producers of last year's best picture Oscar winner "Green Book," will receive the Visionary Award at the Producers Guild Awards on Jan. 18.
The honor is meant to celebrate producers who create "inspiring, uplifting stories that add unique value to society and culture."
Spencer also served as an executive producer on "Ma," a horror film released earlier this year that gave the Oscar-winning actress her first starring role .
Previous recipients of the award include Brad Pitt, Ava DuVernay and "black-ish" creator Kenya Barris.
