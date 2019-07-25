The ecological crisis documentary "Sea of Shadows" is a chilling real-life criminal thriller set in a save-the-seas world.

As related by director Richard Ladkani in this purposeful, impressive work, a twist of chance even a top suspense novelist couldn't invent fatally intertwines the destinies of two species of fish with very particular qualities.

As a result, violent drug cartels, armed government troops and the need for 24-hour police protection all enter the picture. Even saying that doesn't do justice to the number of stakeholders and the complexities of the situation's conflicting demands.

Winner of Sundance's audience award for world documentary, "Sea of Shadows" has the gift of doing justice to all of the above.

The story's setting is the Gulf of California. The gulf's most sought-after resident is the totoaba, a fish whose swim bladders are so valued in China for its supposed miraculous medicinal powers that they sell for upward of $100,000 each. That kind of money has attracted ruthless operatives with connections to the Sinaloa drug cartel, and the use of illegal, habitat-destroying gill nets is rampant.

Caught in these nets, both literally and figuratively, is the vaquita, the world's smallest whale and so elusive and mysterious that some fishermen think of it as a myth. The vaquita, which lives only in the Gulf of California, is real. But it might not be for long. A side effect of the voracious pursuit of the totoaba is that the vaquita have dwindled close to extinction.

Sea of Shadows ★★★½ out of 4 stars Rating: PG-13 for thematic material, profanity and some violence.

Ladkani, whose last film was the Oscar-shortlisted "The Ivory Game," gives a co-director credit to Sean Bogle, a cinematographer with ocean-filming experience.

The film starts with the Sea Shepherd, a vessel dedicated to tracking down poachers and alerting the Mexican navy to their presence. Then there is Mexican television host and investigative reporter Carlos Loret de Mola, incensed that a species is going extinct in Mexico, who follows links that lead to the drug cartels.

Also on the case is Andrea Crosta, executive director and co-founder of Earth League International (formerly Elephant Action League), an organization that uses undercover operatives to trace links to traders in China. And there are the scientists, represented by Cynthia Smith, involved in an operation called VaquitaCPR that attempts to extract the remaining vaquita from the Gulf of California and place them in a sanctuary until a return to their habitat is safe.

Ladkani also talked to veteran fishermen in the town of San Felipe, ground zero for the totoaba trade. These men are caught between a rock and a hard place, sympathetic to ecological concerns but needing to make a living and hampered by the ban on the kinds of nets they have gotten accustomed to using.

The blending of all these voices and concerns emphasizes what a multifaceted issue the fight to save the vaquita is, how the presence of large amounts of money and the corruption it inevitably breeds complicates the quest to do the right thing.

But no one is about to give up. While success is not guaranteed, "Sea of Shadows" dramatically demonstrates how and why the battle continues to be fought.