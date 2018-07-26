LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police have cleared the scene of a protest that blocked elevators in a Kentucky building that houses an immigration court.
The group Occupy ICE Louisville says a group of people went into the building in downtown Louisville on Thursday morning to protest the separation of immigrant families. The protesters linked their arms together inside plastic tubes.
A large number of police outside the building dispersed just before noon as the protesters were taken away in a paddy wagon.
Media reports say nine people were arrested at the scene and charged with criminal trespassing, a misdemeanor.
Last week police took down an encampment where the group had been staying overnight outside a federal building since July 2. On Thursday, the group set up a new camp outside another federal building, but news outlets reported police soon made protesters take down their tents, saying they were violating a local camping ordinance.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.