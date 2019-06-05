WASHINGTON — Freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York says any plan to adequately address climate change would cost at least $10 trillion.

The Democrat is the lead author in the House of the Green New Deal, a plan to dramatically cut the nation's dependence on fossil fuels. While acknowledging the figure "is a ton" of money, she said Wednesday, "I think we really need to get to $10 trillion to have a shot" at slowing climate change.

Ocasio-Cortez said she's encouraged by climate plans from Democratic presidential candidates and most supports proposals from Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Inslee calls for $3 trillion in federal spending over a decade, while Warren would spend $2 trillion for green manufacturing. Former Vice President Joe Biden urges $1.7 trillion in climate spending.