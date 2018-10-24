MILWAUKEE — Former President Barack Obama's campaign stop in Wisconsin Friday will be at a Milwaukee high school.
Obama is campaigning for Sen. Tammy Baldwin, gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers and other Democratic candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 6 election.
The Democratic Party of Wisconsin says Obama will appear at North Division High School on Milwaukee's north side Friday afternoon.
Obama's visit follows a rally by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Monday at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. While Democrats focus their efforts on Milwaukee this week, President Donald Trump returns Wednesday to a more rural part of the state he easily won by double digits in 2016.
Trump will campaign in the central Wisconsin city of Mosinee.
