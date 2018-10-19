MADISON, Wis. — Former President Barack Obama is scheduled to campaign in Wisconsin next week on behalf of the state's Democratic candidates.
The state Democratic Party announced in a news release Friday afternoon that Obama will visit Milwaukee for an event on Oct. 26. He'll campaign with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers, U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore and Randy Bryce, a Democrat running to fill outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan's seat.
Other local elected officials are scheduled to join him as well.
Party spokeswoman Courtney Beyer said she expects the event will be a rally but had no other details.
