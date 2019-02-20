OAKLAND, Calif. — Former President Barack Obama and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry told minority boys on Tuesday that they matter and urged them to make the world a better place.
Obama was in Oakland, California, to mark the fifth anniversary of an initiative he started after the 2012 shooting death of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin. The death of the African-American teen sparked protests over racial profiling.
Obama launched My Brother's Keeper as a call to communities to close opportunity gaps for minority boys, especially African American, Latino and Native American boys.
He and Curry talked about what it means to be a man and the struggles they had as teens.
The My Brother's Keeper Alliance is part of the Obama Foundation.
Obama was elected to office in 2008 and again in 2012.
