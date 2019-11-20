OAKLAND, Calif. — A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo's bear exhibit, and officials say there's no need to fear the bears will get out.
Oakland Zoo spokeswoman Erin Harrison said in a statement Tuesday that a child hit a rock against the glass several times, "shattering the laminate layer."
She says the bulletproof-strength glass at the enclosure where four grizzly bears live is made of six separate panes, each an inch (2.5 centimeters) thick.
She says another zoo visitor reported the child to staff, but they couldn't find the family.
Harrison says a replacement glass plane will cost $67,000 and require specialty equipment to install next month.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Oakland Zoo: Child, not grizzly bears, cracked glass window
A child, not the grizzly bears, cracked a glass viewing window at the Oakland Zoo's bear exhibit, and officials say there's no need to fear the bears will get out.
Variety
APNewsBreak: Officer expected to plead guilty in urinal case
A Honolulu police officer is expected to plead guilty to depriving a homeless man of his civil rights by forcing him to lick a public urinal.
Variety
3 Powerball tickets in Minnesota just miss $70M prize
As consolation, the tickets are each worth $50,000.
Variety
Police: White teen girl aimed to attack black Georgia church
A white 16-year-old girl is accused of plotting to attack a mostly black church in a north Georgia city, where police say she planned to kill worshippers because of their race.
National
AMA calls for total ban on all e-cigarette, vaping products
The American Medical Association on Tuesday called for an immediate ban on all electronic cigarettes and vaping devices.The group adopted the sweeping stance at a…