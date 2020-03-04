ROCHESTER, Mich. — Xavier Hill-Mais had 26 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland routed Cleveland State 80-59 in the first round of the Horizon Conference tournament Tuesday night.
Sixth-seeded Oakland will play at third-seeded Green Bay on Thursday night.
Daniel Oladapo had 19 points for Oakland (14-18). Tray Maddox Jr. added 17 points. Rashad Williams had 14 points.
Algevon Eichelberger had 17 points for the seventh-seeded Vikings (11-21). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 13 rebounds. Deante Johnson had 10 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Spike Lee: I'm done watching Knicks at MSG this season
Spike Lee still has his courtside seat, though the New York Knicks had to tell their superfan to find another way to get there.
Wolves
Beasley, Russell lead Timberwolves past Pelicans, 139-134
Malik Beasley scored 28 points, D'Angelo Russell scored 14 of his 23 points in the second half, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beats the New Orleans Pelicans 139-134 on Tuesday night.
Wild
Fiala scores in 5th straight game as Wild beat Predators 3-1
Kevin Fiala scored for the fifth straight game for Minnesota, this time against his former team, and the Wild beat Nashville 3-1 on Tuesday night to pass the Predators in the Western Conference playoff race.
Gophers
Lee's 38 leads Vanderbilt to 87-79 upset of Alabama
Saben Lee scored a career-high 38 points, including 15 over the final five-plus minutes to lead Vanderbilt to an 87-79 upset of Alabama on Tuesday night.
Wild
Connor registers 3-point game, Jets beat Sabres 3-1
Forward Kyle Connor had two goals and an assist to lead the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.